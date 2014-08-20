FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica says CEO, chairman have been "debating strategy for some time"
August 20, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Luxottica says CEO, chairman have been "debating strategy for some time"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica said its Chairman Leonardo Del vecchio and Chief Executive Andrea Guerra had been debating the best strategy for the group for some time, after press reports that Guerra could leave the eyewear maker.

“We can confirm that for some time Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio and CEO Andrea Guerra have been debating the best strategic direction for the Group,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Luxottica said it would not comment on press speculation and added that at present no board meeting had been called.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi

