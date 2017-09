MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Luxottica opened up more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the Italian luxury eyewear maker agreed with Google to produce the U.S. group’s Internet-connected Glass eyewear.

By 0806 GMT shares in Luxottica rose 3 percent, outperforming a 1 percent rise in Italy’s FTSE MIB blue-chip stock index.

Luxottica said it would design, develop and distribute Google Glass eyewear. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)