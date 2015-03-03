UPDATE 1-Luxottica new CEOs won't step on each others' toes

* New two co-CEOs hold their first investor day

* Luxottica to keep up M&A strategy, vertical integration

* Targets mid-to-high single digit sales growth in 2015 (Recasts adding more comments)

By Valentina Za

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - The two chief executives of Italy’s Luxottica told investors on Tuesday they would not step on one another’s toes, as the world’s largest eyewear group seeks to reassure the market over its new governance set-up.

The maker of Ray Ban sunglasses went through a management shake-up last autumn when rifts with founder and key shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio prompted long-time boss Andrea Guerra and his replacement to leave in quick succession.

The company switched to a dual CEO structure as of January with the arrival from Procter & Gamble of Adil Mehboob-Khan, who was put in charge of markets to flank veteran executive Massimo Vian who heads product and operations.

The company says two bosses better suit its large business spanning 130 countries, but analysts have questioned the model.

Mehboob-Khan said “separation of authority” with Vian came naturally.

“It’s not compulsory, but we like each other, it’s been fun ... there is nothing controversial about the way the work is flowing between us,” he said.

“What’s important for me is that the company sees having two CEOs as an advantage and not as a disadvantage ... we know that’s the test.”

Vian said he thought the arrangement would work. “There is absolutely no confusion.”

Shares in Luxottica fell 1.8 percent by 1324 GMT having touched a record high. While Luxottica more than doubled its 2014 dividend, paying out all its adjusted net profit, it stopped short of tapping cash reserves, dashing expectations.

Mehboob-Khan said the group’s cash pile positioned it well to seize any acquisition opportunity.

“M&A will continue to be an integral part of the growth model going forward,” he said.

Asked about a possible tie-up with French lens maker Essilor , which has been on Luxottica’s radar screen before, Mehboob-Khan said the two companies were always in touch as Essilor was one of the main suppliers. “We’ll see what happens in the future,” he said. (Additional reporting by Sabina Suzzi, editing by Louise Heavens)