Italy's Luxottica Q1 sales rise 15 pct

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s largest premium eyewear maker, said its sales in the first quarter rose 14.9 percent from a year ago, buoyed by dazzling sales in emerging markets such as Brazil, India and East Asia.

The Milan-based company, which makes Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses, reported net sales of 1.79 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in the quarter, outperforming a mean I/B/E/S estimate of 1.77 billion euros based on the forecasts of 18 analysts.

Its adjusted core margin rose to 19.3 percent in the first three months of the year, compared to an 18.2 percent margin in the first quarter of 2011.

“The results achieved in the first quarter of the year are an excellent foundation for the rest of 2012,” Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in a statement on Monday.

The group’s first-quarter adjusted net profit was up 27.2 percent to 145.9 million euros, coming after a 31 percent rise in the fourth quarter of last year.