Luxottica shareholder starts selling up to 7 pct

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Luxottica controlling shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio is selling up to 7 percent of the Italian eyewear maker through a Luxembourg company called Delfin, the latter said in a statement on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs is acting as sole bookrunner for the sale, Delfin said, with bookbuilding starting immediately.

“The sale of Luxottica ordinary shares is intended to enhance the trading liquidity of Luxottica’s listed shares in response to feedback from investors who have been following the success of Luxottica over the years,” Del Vecchio said in a statement, adding that no further sales are planned. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)