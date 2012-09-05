FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica shareholder starts selling up to 7 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 5, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Luxottica shareholder starts selling up to 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Luxottica controlling shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio is selling up to 7 percent of the Italian eyewear maker through a Luxembourg company called Delfin, the latter said in a statement on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs is acting as sole bookrunner for the sale, Delfin said, with bookbuilding starting immediately.

“The sale of Luxottica ordinary shares is intended to enhance the trading liquidity of Luxottica’s listed shares in response to feedback from investors who have been following the success of Luxottica over the years,” Del Vecchio said in a statement, adding that no further sales are planned. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.