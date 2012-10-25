FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica says Q3 profit up, south Europe improves
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Luxottica says Q3 profit up, south Europe improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker, said on Thursday its third-quarter profits rose 30.6 percent on strong sales in North America, its main market, and sings of a recovery in Europe.

The Italian company, which makes Ray-Bans and also sunglasses for luxury brands such as Prada and Gucci, said third-quarter net profit totalled 138.6 million euros($179.62 million).

Revenues in the period were up 17 percent at 1.78 billion euros, it said.

Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in a statement North America was growing more than had been expected at the beginning of the year, while growth in western Europe accelerated over the quarter, with signs of improvement in recession-hit Mediterranean countries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.