Luxottica proposes cash div of 0.49 euro per share, up 11.4 pct
#Basic Materials
February 28, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 6 years ago

Luxottica proposes cash div of 0.49 euro per share, up 11.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s biggest eyewear maker, raised its cash dividend on Tuesday and said it expected a “successful” 2012 after growth in Latin America and at its premium brands helped full-year profits grow by a third.

The group confirmed the resilience of top luxury makers to downturns as it posted a 31 percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted net profits to 72.7 million euros, beating a Thomson Reuters Starmine forecast.

Luxottica said it expected 2012 sales to grow by between 4 to 6 percent in western Europe, and by 5-7 percent in North America, where it sells around 60 percent of its products. Sales in emerging markets are seen up by a third this year. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

