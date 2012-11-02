Luxottica in deal to buy whole of France's Alain Mikli

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker, said on Friday it had entered an exclusivity agreement to buy the whole of French luxury and eyewear maker Alain Mikli.

In a statement, Luxottica said the agreement had been signed with Alain Miklitarian and London-based investment firm NEO Capital.

Luxottica, which said the deal would strengthen its luxury brand portfolio, gave no financial details.

In 2011 Alain Mikli posted net sales of about 60 million euros.