UPDATE 1-Luxottica CEO says 4 months in line with Q4 growth
April 27, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Luxottica CEO says 4 months in line with Q4 growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds chairman comments)

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian premium eyewear maker Luxottica said the first four months of this year were in line with growth reported in the fourth quarter of 2011, Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said at the company’s shareholder meeting.

“We’ve started well, the first four months of the year have been positive, in line with a fourth quarter that was accelerating,” he said.

The group’s chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio said he still expected positive 2012 results, despite the recession in Italy and other European countries.

“For the moment consumption doesn’t send us signs of a decrease,” Del Vecchio said on the sidelines of the meeting in Milan.

Earlier this year, Guerra told Reuters that he expected profits to grow twice as fast as sales this year, which in turn were expected to rise by a high single-digit percentage.

Shares in Luxottica were up 1.6 percent by 1200 GMT, outperforming a 1.1 percent rise in Milan’s blue-chip index . (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

