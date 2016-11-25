BRIEF-Macy's says currently experiencing high volume on site, which has slowed traffic
* Macy's inc - "currently experiencing high volume on our site, which has slowed traffic"
MILAN Nov 25 Italian eyewear group Luxottica said on Friday it had exercised an option to acquire the remaining 63.2 percent stake in Salmoiraghi & Vigano, taking control of one of the country's leading optical chains.
Luxottica first invested in Salmoiraghi & Vigano, whose shops are present in some of Italy's prime retail locations, in 2012 to help expand the chain and give it financial resources to fend off any potential foreign buyers.
The deal is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2017, Luxottica said.
Since founder and top shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio returned to the helm at Luxottica two years ago as executive chairman, the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses has stepped up investments to boost its retail presence.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
* The shareholders of Orletto vote 100 percent in favour of the proposed amalgamation with Devonian Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Nov 25 Mid-tier Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold said on Friday its shareholders voted heavily in favor of its takeover of Newmarket Gold, confirming a Reuters story on Thursday.