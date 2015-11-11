FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica to open LensCrafters concessions at Macy's
November 11, 2015

Luxottica to open LensCrafters concessions at Macy's

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ray-Ban maker Luxottica is set to open concessions of its LensCrafters optical retail brand in as many as 500 Macy’s shops over the next three years after signing an accord with the U.S. department store chain, it said on Wednesday.

Milan-based Luxottica, for whom North America is the biggest market, has already an accord with Macy’s giving its Sunglass Hut brand some 670 locations within the U.S. shop chain.

LensCrafters, which will be the exclusive optical retailer at Macy‘s, will open its first concession in April 2016 with the goal of opening around 100 by the end of next year.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer

