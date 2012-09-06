FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica share placement smaller than announced - traders
September 6, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Luxottica share placement smaller than announced - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s eyewear maker Luxottica has placed 18 million shares via an accelerated bookbuilding against the up to 33 millions it aims to sell, traders said on Thursday.

The shares were sold at 27 euros per share, just below market price.

Company’s controlling shareholder Leonardo del Vecchio said on Wednesday he was starting to sell up to 33 millions of ordinary shares - or 7 percent of the Italian eyewear maker -through a Luxembourg company called Delfin.

At 0745 GMT Luxottica is exchanging hands at 27.40 euro, down 6.83 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

