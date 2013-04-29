FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica CEO sees better Q2 on luxury sunglasses sales
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 29, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Luxottica CEO sees better Q2 on luxury sunglasses sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker by revenues, expects revenue growth to accelerate in the second quarter as it reaps benefits from sales of luxury brands, including the Armani licence.

“We had a very solid first quarter. It was the most difficult for us because of a very strong first quarter a year ago,” Luxottica’s Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters.

“April was another very positive month,” Guerra said after reporting revenues of 1.86 billion euros ($2.42 billion) in the first three months of the year, in line with analysts forecasts.

$1 = 0.7676 euros Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, writing by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.