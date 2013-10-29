FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica CEO says sees Q4 in line with Q3
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 29, 2013 / 5:07 PM / 4 years ago

Luxottica CEO says sees Q4 in line with Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Luxottica chief executive Andrea Guerra said on Tuesday fourth quarter results at the world’s biggest eyewear maker would be in line with a profitable third quarter.

“Our performance in the third quarter was great and I have no doubt the fourth quarter will be the same,” Guerra told Reuters in a phone interview.

The maker of Ray Ban, Oakley and Armani branded eyeglasses posted net profit for the third quarter up 7.9 percent to 148 million euros ($203.79 million).

Guerra also said the company was working on a new licence deal for January 2015, without giving further details.

“Our licence portfolio is always a work in progress,” Guerra said. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.