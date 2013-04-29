FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica sees double-digit high-end growth in 2013
April 29, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Luxottica sees double-digit high-end growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica expects sales of its fashion sunglasses to grow double-digit in 2013 after demand for luxury goods from emerging markets helped first-quarter sales meet expectations.

Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker by revenues, said on Monday it would continue to expand in Latin America and southeast Asia through acquisitions of retail businesses.

The owner of Ray-ban and Oakley brands, which sells almost 60 percent of its products in the United States, reported first-quarter sales of 1.86 billion euros ($2.42 billion), up 4.2 percent on the year before.

The result was in line with an average forecast of 1.87 billion euros by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

The group said net profits were 159 million euros in the quarter. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
