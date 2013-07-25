FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica CEO says July sales in line with H1
July 25, 2013 / 4:23 PM / 4 years ago

Luxottica CEO says July sales in line with H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Luxottica’s sales performance in July is in line with the first half of 2013, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

“The month of July is in line with how we have done so far,” Andrea Guerra said after the company posted second-quarter results, with growth across its European, Asian and American markets.

The maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses reported a 5.8 percent rise in sales in the first half to 3.88 billion euros ($5.14 billion), while adjusted net profit rose 11.7 percent.

$1 = 0.7555 euros Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni

