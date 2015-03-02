FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica more than doubles dividend payment on 2014 results
March 2, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Luxottica more than doubles dividend payment on 2014 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica said on Monday it would more than double its dividend payment to 1.44 euros a share, after reporting a 10 percent rise in operating income thanks to strong revenue growth.

Luxottica said falling debt and strong cash flow generation allowed it to return to shareholders all of its adjusted net income through paying an ordinary and extraordinary dividend of 72 euro cents each.

The maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses fully met market expectations with an operating income of 1.16 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2014.

Luxottica, the world’s largest eyewear maker, reported in January a 4.6 percent rise in revenues to 7.65 billion euros, helped by the strength of the U.S. market, where it generates more than half its sales.

$1 = 0.8945 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

