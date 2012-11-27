FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica to take minority stake in Salmoiraghi & Vigano
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 27, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

Luxottica to take minority stake in Salmoiraghi & Vigano

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker, will spend 45 million euros to become a minority shareholder in optical retailer Salmoiraghi & Vigano.

In a statement Luxottica said it had reached an agreement to buy new shares in Salmoiraghi & Vigano that will give it a 36 percent stake in the retailer.

Under the agreement, Luxottica and Salmoiraghi will have the right as of 2017 to exercise a call option to buy the shares both companies do not own. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.