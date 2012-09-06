Luxottica down amid sale via accelerated bookbuilding

MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian eyewear maker Luxottica fall as investors are nervously seeking details on the ongoing sale of a stake by the controlling shareholder Leonardo del Vecchio.

Del Vecchio said on Wednesday he was starting to sell up to 7 percent of the Italian eyewear maker through a Luxembourg company called Delfin. Goldman Sachs was acting as sole bookrunner for the sale.

At 0720 GMT Luxottica trades at 27.42 euros, down 6.6 percent on the day.