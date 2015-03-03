FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica will continue to pursue acquisitions-CEO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

Luxottica will continue to pursue acquisitions-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica will not stray away from a consolidated strategy of pursuing acquisitions to boost growth, the new chief executive in charge of markets at the world’s largest eyewear group told an analyst meeting on Tuesday.

“M&A will continue to be an integral part of the growth model going forward,” said Adil Khan, who joined Luxottica in January as the group moved to a dual CEO structure following the abrupt exit of two chief executives in as many months last year.

New Chief Financial Officer Stefano Grassi told the same meeting that 2015 had started well and that currencies were expected to provide a boost to both revenues and profits this year.

“January and February were on track. March is the most important month of the quarter and signals in the first few days are positive,” he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.