Luxottica will continue to pursue acquisitions-CEO

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica will not stray away from a consolidated strategy of pursuing acquisitions to boost growth, the new chief executive in charge of markets at the world’s largest eyewear group told an analyst meeting on Tuesday.

“M&A will continue to be an integral part of the growth model going forward,” said Adil Khan, who joined Luxottica in January as the group moved to a dual CEO structure following the abrupt exit of two chief executives in as many months last year.

New Chief Financial Officer Stefano Grassi told the same meeting that 2015 had started well and that currencies were expected to provide a boost to both revenues and profits this year.

“January and February were on track. March is the most important month of the quarter and signals in the first few days are positive,” he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni)