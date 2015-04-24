FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica sees first pair of glasses with Intel chips in Feb/March
April 24, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Luxottica sees first pair of glasses with Intel chips in Feb/March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Luxottica expects the first pair of glasses born out of its partnership with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp to be ready in February or March, co-Chief Executive Massimo Vian told shareholders on Friday.

Luxottica in December joined forces with Intel to target growing appetite among consumers for so-called wearable technology devices.

Vian said the “new fruit of this partnership would allow people to see, listen, even speak”. He added Luxottica continued to work on the second version of the Google Glass and was in constant contact with the CEOs of Intel and Google. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

