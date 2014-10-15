BREAKINGVIEWS-Luxury needs a new price tag

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pity the luxury goods maker, at the unhappy confluence of a sad Autumn’s gloomy news flows. Asia was already slowing, and a crackdown on Chinese corruption and “gift-giving” was hurting business. Luxury shares have already underperformed the wider market for two years. Yet even as Beijing drinkers cut down on cognac, investors have yet to sober up. Valuations look stretched, and business strategies that once seemed clever no longer suit the times. The industry needs a new price tag.

Mulberry, the UK leather goods maker, recently gave up on its attempt to crack the rarefied market of ultra-expensive handbags. That, together with a drop in tourists shopping in the UK, prompted it to cut its pretax profit forecast for the year.

French conglomerate LVMH, whose Louis Vuitton marque has long tried the same upmarket strategy, has struggled to convince investors it is a good idea. Its shares are down 13 percent in the last year, against a near-5 percent drop for the French market as a whole. At least sales in Europe and the United States kept growing in the third quarter, making up for persistent weakness in Asia.

LVMH has company. Shares of French arch-rival Kering , the owner of Gucci, are also down 13 percent over the same period, while Switzerland’s Richemont’s fell more than 17 percent.

Even after these falls, most of the luxury giants still trade at more than 15 times forward earnings. Those who seem to defy the odds, like Hermes, are even pricier. The handbag maker trades on a forward multiple of 25, even after a 10 percent drop of its share price in the last year.

These valuations look hard to justify as headwinds persist. The traditional Russian customer, oligarch or not, confronts a 20 percent fall of the rouble, in dollar terms, since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile Europe is probably in recession, and emerging markets aren’t growing as fast as forecast. But that’s the thing about luxury - you rarely get a bargain.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares of LVMH rose 0.8 percent by 0830 GMT on Oct. 15, after the French company said sales were up 4 percent in the third quarter on a comparable basis, as its Europe and U.S. markets helped make up for weakness in Asia. The French drinks and luxury conglomerate’s shares have fallen 13 percent in the last 12 months.

- LVMH pointed to an uncertain economic and financial environment, but did not give a full-year financial target.

- Mulberry said on Oct. 14 that overall sales dropped 17 percent in the six months to September and slashed its profit forecast for the third time this year. Shares of the UK handbag maker are down 37 percent this year.

- Reuters: Mulberry hit by drop in tourists, strategy shift

- Reuters: Luxury group LVMH posts improved Q3 sales growth

