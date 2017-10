MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian premium eyewear maker Luxottica said the first four months of this year were in line with growth reported in the fourth quarter of 2011, Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said at the company’s shareholder meeting.

“We’ve started well, the first four months of the year have been positive, in line with a fourth quarter that was accelerating,” he said. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina)