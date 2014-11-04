BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank reports 9-month profit after tax of CHF 138.4 mln, up 0.4 pct

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Sees full year result on the level of 2013

* Says 9-month corporate profit after tax of 138.4 million Swiss francs (plus 0.4 pct compared to the same period last year)

* Says after the first nine months of 2014, interest income amounts to 249.8 million Swiss francs

* Says for 2014 plans unchanged distribution to shareholders of 11 Swiss francs per share

* Says 9-month gross profit of 338.3 million Swiss francs (plus 5.3 million Swiss francs, or 1.6 pct)

* Says capital ratio of risk-weighted assets according to Basel III of 14.8 pct as of Sept. 30