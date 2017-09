Feb 5 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Issuing a subordinated, perpetual 2.250 percent bond for 100 million Swiss francs ($108 million) to strengthen the substance of the bank (additional Tier 1)

* Rate of issue is 100 percent

* Closing of subscription on March 4 Source text: bit.ly/16GS5zI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9242 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)