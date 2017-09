Aug 19 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG : * Says H1 profit after tax 94.4 million Swiss francs (plus 3.4%) * Says confirms earnings forecast for 2014 * Says continues to expect for 2014 result to be about that of level of 2013

result after tax 2013: CHF 179.3 million * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1rQDO7v] * Further company coverage