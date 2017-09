April 11 (Reuters) - Luzhou Lao Jiao Co Ltd

* Says expects Q1 net profit down 50-60 percent y/y at 457.1-571.4 million yuan ($73.58-91.98 million)

* Says 2013 net profit down 21.69 percent y/y at 3.44 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/het48v; link.reuters.com/jet48v

($1 = 6.2125 Chinese Yuan)