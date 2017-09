Dec 30 (Reuters) - LVenture Group SpA :

* To co-invest 200,000 euros ($243,220) out of total investment of 1.03 million euros in startup Drexcode

* Drexcode is an online platform for the rent of high-end dresses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8223 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)