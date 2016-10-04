FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LVMH buys 80 pct of German luggage group Rimowa
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

LVMH buys 80 pct of German luggage group Rimowa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to buy 80 percent of German high-tech luggage maker Rimowa for 640 million euros ($716.16 million).

The transaction, LVMH's first acquisition in Germany, must be approved by competition authorities. It is due to be completed in January 2017, the statement said.

Founded in Cologne in 1898, luggage and leather goods maker Rimowa eyes a 2016 revenue of over 400 million euros.

$1 = 0.8937 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.