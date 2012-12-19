FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian prosecutors investigate LVMH chief's firms - papers
December 19, 2012 / 8:28 AM / 5 years ago

Belgian prosecutors investigate LVMH chief's firms - papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brussels prosecutors are investigating the network of Belgian companies of Bernard Arnault, chief executive of French luxury group LVMH, according to Belgian business dailies De Tijd and L‘Echo.

The two related newspaper said the investigation had been running for two months and was caused by Arnault’s application in September for Belgian nationality.

It was not clear why the companies were under examination.

Arnault, France’s richest man, has several companies in Belgium, a number of them officially based in a modest apartment building in the Belgian capital.

LVMH and Brussels prosecutors declined to comment. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Dan Lalor)

