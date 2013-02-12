FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAG Heuer CEO to become new head of LVMH's Bulgari
February 12, 2013 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

TAG Heuer CEO to become new head of LVMH's Bulgari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jean-Christophe Babin, currently head of LVMH’s biggest watch brand TAG Heuer, will take over as chief executive of Italian jewellery brand Bulgari.

TAG Heuer spokeswoman Mariam Bouaziz said that Babin would take over at Bulgari before June 30, confirming a report in Swiss newspaper Le Temps on Tuesday.

Babin, who has headed TAG Heuer for 12 years, will replace Michael Burke, who left in December to take over as head of LVMH’s flagship brand Louis Vuitton.

LVMH bought Bulgari for 3.7 billion euros ($4.95 billion) in 2011 to strengthen its watch and jewellery business. ($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Goodman)

