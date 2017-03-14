FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Swiss watch demand improving thanks to China - LVMH watch head Biver
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 months ago

Swiss watch demand improving thanks to China - LVMH watch head Biver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUNNEN, Switzerland, March 14 (Reuters) - Demand for Swiss watches has improved, driven by a rebound in Chinese purchases, the head of luxury group LVMH's watch business said on Tuesday.

"There's a real rebound in mainland China and, thanks to Chinese tourists, this will help watch sales elsewhere," Jean-Claude Biver, head of LVMH's watch business, said on the sidelines of the launch of its new smartwatch.

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer, owned by LVMH, with its partners Intel Corp and Google on Tuesday launched a connected watch that it hopes will seduce tech geeks and traditional watch lovers alike by letting them swap the connected module for a mechanical movement.

Biver said the group aimed to sell 150,000 pieces of the new watch in 2017. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.