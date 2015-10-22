FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Raf Simons leaves Dior to develop his own brand
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
China
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 22, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Raf Simons leaves Dior to develop his own brand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - LVMH’s Dior on Thursday said Raf Simons was leaving after more than three years at the creative helm of the fashion brand to develop his own eponymous label.

“It is a decision, based entirely on my desire to focus on other interests in my life, including my own brand,” Simons said in a statement.

Simons’ surprise departure comes after creative director Alexander Wang left Kering’s Balenciaga fashion brand last month for the same reason.

Dior said Simons’ collection shown earlier this month during Paris Fashion Week would be his last. It did not say who would replace him.

In his statement, the Belgian designer thanked Dior Chief Executive Sidney Toledano for his leadership adding his “thoughtful, heartfelt and inspired management will also remain as one of the most important experience of my professional career.”

Dior’s comparable sales growth decelerated in the quarter to Sep. to 5 percent from 8 percent the previous quarter. They reached a total of 1.7 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in the year to June 30.

Simons, who previously worked for fashion house Jil Sander, had joined Dior after a long search for a successor to John Galliano who was sacked in after a drunken anti-Semitic outburst in a Paris bar in 2011.

Galliano has since been rehabilitated through his work for privately held fashion house Maison Martin Margiela, part of Diesel owner OTB group. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.