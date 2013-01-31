FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LVMH CEO says no plan to change LVMH/Dior structure
January 31, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

LVMH CEO says no plan to change LVMH/Dior structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said on Thursday there was no plan to change the shareholder structure of the world’s biggest luxury group or separately listed fashion company Christian Dior.

“Regarding the split between Dior and LVMH, this split is historical and there are no other reasons for it,” Arnault said, referring to the relationship between LVMH and Dior, its parent company.

Nevertheless, Arnault added, “nothing is being planned to change the way things are.” (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)

