LVMH to pay interim dividend of 1.10 euros-share

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group LVMH plans to pay an interim dividend of 1.10 euros ($1.43) a share, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The payout - representing a 37.5 percent increase from an interim dividend announced by the company last November - will go to anyone who is a shareholder through November 28.

LVMH owns brands including Moet & Chandon champagne, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. The group’s shares are up 20 percent so far this year. ($1 = 0.7713 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)