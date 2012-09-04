FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LVMH to file counter complaint against Hermes
September 4, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

LVMH to file counter complaint against Hermes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, said on Tuesday the terms of its entry into the capital of smaller peer Hermes were “perfectly regular” and that it would file a counter complaint against Hermes.

LVMH said in the statement that it planned to file a complaint for “blackmail, slander, and illegal competition.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Hermes said it had filed a complaint on July 10 against LVMH over LVMH’s building of a stake of over 20 percent in Hermes.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton

