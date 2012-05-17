LVMH-backed L Capital hires retail veteran Uday Mehra

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - L Capital Asia, a private equity fund backed by LVMH, said on Thursday it has appointed retail industry veteran Uday Mehra as managing director.

Mehra has spent the last 20 years developing retail brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Nike, the fund said in a statement.

Over the last five years, he helped to expand Tommy Hilfiger in Southeast Asia, building a retail franchise business in countries such as Indonesia and Thailand.

L Capital provides growth equity to private companies and help them build their brands. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)