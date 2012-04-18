LVMH says Q1 sales up 25 pct, Asia strong

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods group, said Wednesday that first-quarter revenue rose 25 percent on the back of particularly strong growth in Asia and the U.S.

Describing the economic outlook for Europe as “uncertain”, LVMH said it would keep a strict control over costs.

Quarterly sales rose 25.4 percent, to 6.58 billion euros ($8.65 billion), LVMH said. Sales of fashion and leather goods, which account for around one-third of group revenues, rose 17 percent.