LVMH says Q1 fashion unit growth 4 pct excluding Japan

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - Luxury group LVMH said on Tuesday that like-for-like growth at its fashion and leather unit in the first quarter would have been 4 percent excluding Japan, where total revenue fell 10 percent during the period.

Including Japan, where LVMH makes 7 percent of its sales, comparable revenue growth at its fashion and leather unit, which includes the Louis Vuitton and Dior brands, came to 1 percent, undershooting market expectations of 2-3 percent.

LVMH also said that it was not in favour of raising or lowering luxury goods prices in different regions like rival brands such as Chanel have done recently.

“I do not think a unified pricing structure makes any sense for a luxury brand,” LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony said on a conference call.

“You need flexibility to address foreign exchange variations,” Guiony said, adding that the group did not want to “act in emergency” in response to sharp foreign currency fluctuations, but take its time.

LVMH published first-quarter sales on Monday after the market closed.