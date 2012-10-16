FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LVMH says no major slowdown at Louis Vuitton in Q3
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

LVMH says no major slowdown at Louis Vuitton in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH said on Tuesday its flagship Louis Vuitton brand had not seen a major sales growth slowdown in like-for-like terms in the third quarter of the year against the previous three months.

“There is no major slowdown in the third quarter compared to the second quarter,” LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony told a conference call with analysts following the publication of the group’s third-quarter figures on Monday.

Guiony said there was no slowdown in demand for Louis Vuitton products but that this year’s performance came against very high figures last year.

“This mostly affects the Asian bit of the business,” he added. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.