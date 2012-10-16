LVMH says no major slowdown at Louis Vuitton in Q3

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH said on Tuesday its flagship Louis Vuitton brand had not seen a major sales growth slowdown in like-for-like terms in the third quarter of the year against the previous three months.

“There is no major slowdown in the third quarter compared to the second quarter,” LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony told a conference call with analysts following the publication of the group’s third-quarter figures on Monday.

Guiony said there was no slowdown in demand for Louis Vuitton products but that this year’s performance came against very high figures last year.

“This mostly affects the Asian bit of the business,” he added. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)