LVMH fashion and leather sales growth slows in Q3
October 12, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

LVMH fashion and leather sales growth slows in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The fashion and leather division of luxury industry leader LVMH posted like-for-like third-quarter sales growth of 3 percent on Monday, marking a slowdown broadly anticipated by investors.

The unit, the biggest profit and revenue contributor at LVMH, had surprised the market with forecast-beating 10 percent sales growth in the second quarter to June.

Overall, the group that owns Hennessy cognac and Louis Vuitton fashion brands generated third-quarter like-for-like revenue growth of 7 percent, slightly higher than some analysts expected. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

