FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LVMH CEO expects another economic crisis but unsure when
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 2, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

LVMH CEO expects another economic crisis but unsure when

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said on Tuesday that current trends suggested there would be another global economic crisis at some point in the future although he could not predict when.

“For sure, there will be another crisis,” Arnault told a conference call, adding that he remained optimistic overall about the medium term as the Chinese and U.S. economies would continue to drive world economic growth.

Arnault said LVMH’s sales performance in China last year remained stable.

He also said the group’s flagship Louis Vuitton brand would launch a number of new products in 2016, including its first perfume, after maintaining a stable operating margin last year. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.