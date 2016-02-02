LVMH CEO expects another economic crisis but unsure when

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said on Tuesday that current trends suggested there would be another global economic crisis at some point in the future although he could not predict when.

“For sure, there will be another crisis,” Arnault told a conference call, adding that he remained optimistic overall about the medium term as the Chinese and U.S. economies would continue to drive world economic growth.

Arnault said LVMH’s sales performance in China last year remained stable.

He also said the group’s flagship Louis Vuitton brand would launch a number of new products in 2016, including its first perfume, after maintaining a stable operating margin last year. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)