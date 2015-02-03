FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LVMH Q4 comparable sales beat expectations
February 3, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

LVMH Q4 comparable sales beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - LVMH posted a stronger-than-expected 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter comparable sales on Tuesday as solid demand for its fashion and leather goods, and its resilient travel retail businesses compensated for weaker cognac sales in China.

The world’s biggest luxury group said total like-for-like revenue growth was 5 percent for the full year but that operating profit fell 5 percent to 5.715 billion euros ($6.55 billion), hit by lower spirits, wine and jewellery sales.

Analysts expected the group’s fourth-quarter like-for-like sales growth to be around 2-3 percent. ($1 = 0.8725 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
