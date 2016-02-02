FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe, Japan resilience lifts LVMH 2015 sales
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Europe, Japan resilience lifts LVMH 2015 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, posted like-for-like sales growth of 6 percent for 2015 as resilience in Europe, Japan and the United States helped compensate for weakness in China.

The group, which owns fashion labels Dior, Louis Vuitton and cognac brand Hennessy, recorded revenue of 35.7 billion euros ($38.94 billion) last year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

This compared with the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 35.51 billion.

LVMH’s fashion and leather division, which accounts for the bulk of sales and profits, saw revenue rise 4 percent like-for-like last year.

The division had seen its sales growth slow to 3 percent in the third quarter, down from 10 percent in the previous three months.

The group also proposed raising the dividend on 2015 results by 11 percent to 3.55 euros a share. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.