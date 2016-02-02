Europe, Japan resilience lifts LVMH 2015 sales

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, posted like-for-like sales growth of 6 percent for 2015 as resilience in Europe, Japan and the United States helped compensate for weakness in China.

The group, which owns fashion labels Dior, Louis Vuitton and cognac brand Hennessy, recorded revenue of 35.7 billion euros ($38.94 billion) last year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

This compared with the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 35.51 billion.

LVMH’s fashion and leather division, which accounts for the bulk of sales and profits, saw revenue rise 4 percent like-for-like last year.

The division had seen its sales growth slow to 3 percent in the third quarter, down from 10 percent in the previous three months.

The group also proposed raising the dividend on 2015 results by 11 percent to 3.55 euros a share. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Editing by James Regan)