7 months ago
LVMH 2016 profit beats forecasts as U.S. and Asia show solid demand
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 7 months ago

LVMH 2016 profit beats forecasts as U.S. and Asia show solid demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, posted a forecast-beating rise in 2016 profit, as solid demand in the United States and improving trends in Asia lifted sales in the final quarter.

The group, which controls more than 70 brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Hennessy cognac, said 2016 profit from recurring operations rose 6 percent to 7.03 billion euros ($7.5 billion).

This compared with the 6.8 billion euros median estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

Fourth quarter sales rose to 11.27 billion euros, a like-for like growth of 8 percent, above analysts estimates for 5.6 percent growth.

$1 = 0.9379 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

