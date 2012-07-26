FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-LVMH profit rises 20 percent
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 26, 2012 / 4:48 PM / in 5 years

RPT-LVMH profit rises 20 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to link story to previous LVMH alerts)

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s largest luxury brand, said on Thursday that profit from recurring operations rose 20 percent, driven by strong returns in its selective retailing business and watches & jewelry division.

First-half revenue rose 12 percent, to 12.97 billion euros ($15.72 billion), on strong growth in selective retailing, which includes high-end malls and retail outlet Sephora, and a surge in sales in the wines & spirits division.

In the all-important fashion & leather goods division, which includes leathergoods maker Louis Vuitton and fashion house Celine, both profit from recurring operations and like-for-like revenue rose a more modest 10 percent.

The French company described the economic environment as uncertain but said it would continue to gain market share while containing costs.

$1 = 0.8248 euros Reporting by Nina Sovich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.