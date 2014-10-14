LVMH 9-month sales rise 4 pct like-for-like

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, posted a 4 percent rise in like-for-like nine-month sales on Tuesday as improved growth in Europe and the United States helped compensate for weakness in Asia.

The Paris-based group, which owns leather goods maker Louis Vuitton, Guerlain perfumes and Hennessy cognac, said comparable sales growth at its fashion and leather division, its biggest, reached 3 percent in the nine months to Sept. 30. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)