LVMH says Q2 fashion and leather sales rise over 10 pct
July 28, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

LVMH says Q2 fashion and leather sales rise over 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, said on Tuesday its all-important fashion and leather goods division had seen double-digit like-for-like growth in the second quarter, driven in part by strong trading in Europe and the United States.

The performance, which beat market expectations of 5-6 percent sales growth for the period, contributed to the group’s overall underlying revenue growth of 9 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

