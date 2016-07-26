LVMH says underlying profitability in H1 remained flat

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH on Tuesday posted flat underlying profit growth on the back of a 3 percent rise in first-half sales, broadly in line with forecasts.

The luxury goods industry leader, which controls 70 brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Moet & Chandon champagne and Hennessy cognac, said it saw no growth in like-for-like sales at its all-important fashion and leather goods division during the first half.