LVMH says underlying profitability in H1 remained flat
July 26, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

LVMH says underlying profitability in H1 remained flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH on Tuesday posted flat underlying profit growth on the back of a 3 percent rise in first-half sales, broadly in line with forecasts.

The luxury goods industry leader, which controls 70 brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Moet & Chandon champagne and Hennessy cognac, said it saw no growth in like-for-like sales at its all-important fashion and leather goods division during the first half.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Dominique Vidalon

