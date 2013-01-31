FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LVMH aims for growth despite uncertainty in Europe
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 31, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

LVMH aims for growth despite uncertainty in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - LVMH aims to keep growing in 2013 despite Europe’s uncertain economic environment, the world’s biggest luxury group said on Thursday as it posted improved fourth-quarter results roughly in line with forecasts.

The French group said comparable fourth-quarter sales rose 8 percent in the last three months of the year, up from 6 percent during the previous three months to Sept.

“Despite an uncertain economic environment in Europe, LVMH is well equipped to continue its growth momentum across all business groups in 2013,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.